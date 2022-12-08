VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 161,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,420,353 shares.The stock last traded at $0.60 and had previously closed at $0.60.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
