VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 161,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,420,353 shares.The stock last traded at $0.60 and had previously closed at $0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VEON by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354,043 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079,563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VEON by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,890 shares during the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $2,939,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.