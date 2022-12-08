Venus USDC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.43 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.72 million and $23.43 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02173752 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,838,282.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

