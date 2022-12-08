Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,298 shares during the period. Ventas comprises approximately 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after buying an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after buying an additional 780,870 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,758,000 after buying an additional 222,324 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,871. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -398.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

