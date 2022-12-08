Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CEO Sells $9,848,360.39 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. 1,826,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,077. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
