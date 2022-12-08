VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Trading Down 0%

VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.29. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VectorShares Min Vol ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.23% of VectorShares Min Vol ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

