Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.13 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

