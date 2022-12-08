UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.65 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00022286 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.65 billion and $1.05 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00451516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018615 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.78097151 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,481,184.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

