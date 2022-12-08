UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00022496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and $2.43 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00448767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001198 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018369 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.78097151 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,481,184.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.