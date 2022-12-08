UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.64 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $1.05 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00022551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00447501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018473 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.78097151 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,481,184.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

