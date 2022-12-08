Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UHS. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.12. The company had a trading volume of 509,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

