Unity Software (NYSE:U) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

NYSE:U opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,329,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,329,048.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,524 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 557,858 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

