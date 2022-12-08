United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777. The stock has a market cap of $850.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.74. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $154.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

