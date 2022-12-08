UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $77.48 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,389 shares of company stock worth $356,902. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

