UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €229.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €229.00 ($241.05) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Allianz Trading Up 0.1 %
Allianz stock opened at €203.65 ($214.37) on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($217.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €181.48.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
