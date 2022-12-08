UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €229.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €229.00 ($241.05) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Trading Up 0.1 %

Allianz stock opened at €203.65 ($214.37) on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($217.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €181.48.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.