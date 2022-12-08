U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,957. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

