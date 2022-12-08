Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Down 3.6%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 6,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 87,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKGBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

