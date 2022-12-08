TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.84

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $7.43. TSR shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 3,923 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.90.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

In other news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,643.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

