TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Down 1.5%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.59. 6,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,847 shares during the period. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 42.93% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.