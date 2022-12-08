Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $22.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:TSE opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. Trinseo has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $59.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $813.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 279.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,066.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $4,634,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

