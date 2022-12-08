Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $22.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.
TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Trinseo Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:TSE opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. Trinseo has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $59.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $813.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.47.
Trinseo Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Trinseo
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 279.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,066.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $4,634,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
