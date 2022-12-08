Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.70

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.70 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.30). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.32), with a volume of 25,387 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.54. The company has a market capitalization of £41.70 million and a PE ratio of 972.73.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

