Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.886 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Tri-Continental has increased its dividend by an average of 25.5% per year over the last three years.
Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.3 %
TY opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Tri-Continental has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
