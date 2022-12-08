Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.886 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend by an average of 25.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.3 %

TY opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Tri-Continental has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $132,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $295,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.