Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.19

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 22608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
