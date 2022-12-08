Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.48

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48 and traded as high as C$3.53. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 4,658 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$94.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.68%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

