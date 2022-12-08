Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. 22,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 28,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TORXF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

