Toncoin (TON) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.33 billion and approximately $34.08 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00011012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.84340422 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $30,977,372.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

