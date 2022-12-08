Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.23 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00010620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.23 billion and approximately $25.31 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

