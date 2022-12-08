TomoChain Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001855 BTC on major exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $29.24 million and $3.92 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,573,700 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

