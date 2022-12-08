Tigress Financial Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.15.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.