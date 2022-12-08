Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 276,407 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of Charles Schwab worth $235,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

