Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,073 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,073 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Chubb worth $126,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,578 shares of company stock valued at $19,975,827. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.83. 19,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

