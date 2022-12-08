Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 121,885 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,885 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.18% of Alliant Energy worth $173,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $3,511,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $21,317,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

