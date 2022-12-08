The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

