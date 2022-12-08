The Swatch Group AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Swatch Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for The Swatch Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Swatch Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.73.

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.