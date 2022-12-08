The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

