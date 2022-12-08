The Sandbox Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.71 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $893.02 million and $17.71 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003457 BTC on major exchanges.
The Sandbox Profile
The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
