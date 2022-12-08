The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Financial Review

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Liberty Braves Group and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group 2.51% 0.09% 0.04% Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 3.26 $398.00 million ($0.45) -77.78 Orbsat $5.69 million 1.84 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

The Liberty Braves Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats Orbsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Orbsat

(Get Rating)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.