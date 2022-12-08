The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $275,773.88 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kroger

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 36.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 58.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

