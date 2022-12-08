The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $275,773.88 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:KR opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 36.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 58.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
