The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $7,075,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,465. The stock has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $419.85.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.75.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

