The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $180.58 and a 12-month high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

