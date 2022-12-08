The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $83.65.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

