The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $63.58. 133,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,593,010. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

