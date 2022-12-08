The Buckle, Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $3.00 (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Buckle has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. Buckle has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Buckle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Buckle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

