TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $125.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 31,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 269,682 shares.The stock last traded at $104.70 and had previously closed at $101.71.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

