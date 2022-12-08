Tezos Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $903.77 million and $16.88 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002158 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008123 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,491,227 coins and its circulating supply is 919,057,564 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

