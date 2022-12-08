Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.78 on Wednesday, hitting $174.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,687,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,148,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.17 and a 200 day moving average of $244.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

