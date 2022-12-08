Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.21

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and traded as low as $28.06. Terumo shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 88,195 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

