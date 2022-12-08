Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $131.38 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009715 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025526 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008074 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,873,019,925,230 coins and its circulating supply is 5,990,218,154,942 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
