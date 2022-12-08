Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.13 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $28.13 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009566 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025336 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005814 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007928 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,873,013,278,233 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,967,920,075 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
