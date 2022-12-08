Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $6.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of TME opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

