Tellor Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $13.55 or 0.00078757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $31.50 million and $9.30 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $949.18 or 0.05500724 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00506777 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.69 or 0.30291545 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,651 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
